Death News : Sad to hear Paul O’Grady passed. Mum met him in 2007 & he impressed her with his down-to-earth nature & love for animals. #Hedgewatch

Mum Mourns the Loss of Paul O’Grady – Remembers His Genuine Love for Animals on The Paul O’Grady Show, Where Our Brother Harry Had His Own Dressing Room #Hedgewatch.

The passing of #PaulOGrady has saddened our family, particularly our mother who had the pleasure of being a guest on The Paul O’Grady Show in 2007 with our brother Harry the turtle. Harry even had his own dressing room! Mum, who is passionate about animal welfare, was struck by Paul’s down-to-earth nature and his deep love for animals. His dedication to raising awareness for animal rights and protection will always be remembered.

As a family, we are grateful for the opportunity to have met such a genuine, kind-hearted man. His infectious personality and sense of humor brightened up our day, and his passion for animals was inspiring. We offer our condolences to his loved ones and the entire animal welfare community, which he was an integral part of. Rest in peace, Paul O’Grady, and thank you for leaving such a positive impact on the world! #Hedgewatch

Source : @Horatio_LadyH

Mum was saddened to hear of the passing of #PaulOGrady In 2007, she was on The Paul O’Grady Show with our brother Harry (who had his own dressing room!). Mum will always remember how down-to-earth Paul was; a lovely man whose passion for animals was evident. #Hedgewatch

Mum was saddened to hear of the passing of #PaulOGrady 😓 In 2007, she was on The Paul O’Grady Show with our brother Harry 🐢 (who had his own dressing room!). Mum will always remember how down-to-earth Paul was; a lovely man whose passion for animals was evident. #Hedgewatch pic.twitter.com/Uk12yz7gYc — Horatio, Lady Hamilton & Monty (@Horatio_LadyH) March 29, 2023