Death News : Sad to hear about Paul O’Grady’s passing. RIP.

Tired Paws Mourns the Loss of Dog-Devoted Paul O’Grady and Extends Our Sympathies to His Loved Ones.

At Tired Paws, we were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul O’Grady. He was not only a beloved TV personality, but a dedicated dog lover who had a special place in his heart for rescue dogs. With his warm personality and infectious smile, Paul had the ability to capture the nation’s hearts and raise awareness about the importance of rescuing animals in need.

Our thoughts go out to Paul’s family and friends during this difficult time. We are grateful for the impact he had on the rescue dog community and the great strides he made in promoting animal welfare. May he rest in peace knowing that he made a difference in the lives of so many furry friends.

Source : @tiredpawshmpdog

All at Tired Paws we’re deeply shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of #PaulOGrady. He was a devoted dog lover who warmed hearts across the nation & raised so much awareness for rescue dogs. Our thoughts go out to his family & friends at such a sad time. RIP Paul pic.twitter.com/ycO5az6zDL — Tired Paws Foundation – Retired HM Prison Dogs (@tiredpawshmpdog) March 29, 2023