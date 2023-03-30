Death News : Sad news: Yul Edochie’s son dies.

Posted on March 30, 2023

Tragic Loss: Yul Edochie’s Son from First Marriage Passes Away..

The Nigerian movie industry has been hit with heartbreaking news as Kambilichukwu Edochie, the first son of well-known actor and politician Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Edochie, has passed away. This tragic event has left many in shock and mourning.

Kambilichukwu’s untimely death marks a great loss to the Edochie family and the entire industry as they bid farewell to a promising young talent. Further details on the cause of death have yet to be released. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Edochie family during this difficult time.

Source : @yencomgh

Oh, too bad!

