Death News : Sad news: Paul O’Grady has died. RIP.

“Saddened by the News of Paul O’Grady’s Passing: A Tribute to a Kind-hearted and Remarkable Individual”.

I was shocked and saddened to learn this morning that Paul O’Grady, the beloved entertainer and television personality, has passed away. His passing has left a deep void within the entertainment industry, as well as among his millions of fans around the world.

Paul O’Grady was a warm and wonderful human being who touched the hearts of so many with his infectious charisma, quick wit, and endearing personality. He was a true icon who brought joy, laughter, and inspiration to all who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Paul.

Really saddened this morning to have woken up to the news that Paul O'Grady has passed away. RIP to a warm and wonderful human being. — Martin S (@nevervotedtory1) March 29, 2023