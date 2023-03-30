Death News : Sad news. Mike Berlyn passed away.

Mike Berlyn’s Passing Leaves Us Heartbroken: Honored to Preserve His Legacy at @museumofplay, Our Thoughts Are with Him and Muffy Tonight..

The news of the passing of Mike Berlyn, a renowned game designer, has left the gaming community heartbroken. His remarkable contributions to the industry will never be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched. Despite the sadness, the Museum of Play is honored to preserve his work and legacy so that future generations can appreciate his influence on gaming.

As many reflect on Berlyn’s life and achievements, thoughts also turn to his beloved dog, Muffy. It is clear from the outpouring of condolences that Berlyn’s impact extended beyond just his professional accomplishments. He touched the hearts of those around him, both human and animal alike. As we mourn his loss, we send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, Mike.

Source : @Borman18

Heartbroken to hear that Mike Berlyn has passed away. We are honored to be able to preserve his work at @museumofplay, but will be thinking of him and Muffy tonight.

Heartbroken to hear that Mike Berlyn has passed away. We are honored to be able to preserve his work at @museumofplay, but will be thinking of him and Muffy tonight. https://t.co/XjqpbRr0Gj pic.twitter.com/BjhAwahKH7 — Andrew Borman (@Borman18) March 30, 2023