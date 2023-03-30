Death News : Sad news: Dave Willicombe, one of our 13 statue nominees, has passed away. He represented Cardiff Schools, CIACS, Halifax Rugby League, and won 13 Welsh + 3 GB caps.

Passing of Dave Willicombe, One of Our 13 Statue Nominees from Butetown, Who Played for Cardiff Schools, CIACS, and Halifax Rugby League with Tiger Bay Boys Terry Michael and Johnny Freeman, Winning 13 Welsh and 3 GB Caps..

The sad news of Dave Willicombe’s passing has left the rugby community in mourning. Willicombe was one of 13 statue nominees and a celebrated rugby player hailing from Butetown, born in 1951. His illustrious career began at Cardiff Schools and the CIACS, leading him to sign for Halifax Rugby League alongside fellow Tiger Bay locals Terry Michael and Johnny Freeman. Willicombe was a force to be reckoned with, earning 13 Welsh and three GB caps during his time on the field. His contributions to the sport will always be remembered.

Dave Willicombe’s legacy in rugby is an inspiration to all those who aspire to greatness on the field. As a young player, he trained at Cardiff Schools and the CIACS, where he honed his skills and developed a passion for the sport. His talent soon caught the eye of Halifax Rugby League and he signed with them, playing alongside his Tiger Bay friends. Willicombe’s remarkable career saw him earn international recognition, achieving 13 Welsh and three GB caps. The rugby world has lost a true legend in Dave Willicombe, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dave Willicombe, 1 of our 13 statue nominees. Born in Butetown, in 1951, He played for Cardiff Schools +the CIACS before signing for Halifax Rugby League with Tiger Bay boys Terry Michael and Johnny Freeman, He won 13 Welsh + 3 GB caps.

