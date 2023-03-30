Death News : Sad news about Phil Rooney, a true football man. Please donate below.

“Saddened by the Loss of Phil Rooney: A Football Legend and Loyal Morton Man. Please Consider Contributing Any Amount”.

Last week, the football world lost a true legend in Phil Rooney. As a Morton man through and through, he embodied everything that is great about the sport. His passing has left a void that cannot be easily filled.

In honor of Phil’s memory, please consider donating to the cause below. Every little bit helps, and it is a fitting way to pay tribute to a man who gave so much to the game. Let us keep his legacy alive by supporting the sport he loved so much.

Source : @chrissydodds_

