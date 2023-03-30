Death News : “Sad loss. RIP Bill “

“Remembering the Legacy of Bill Leavy: An Inspirational Referee and Friend”.

The news of Bill Leavy’s loss has left us saddened. With his exceptional skills as a referee and his infectious personality, he was not only a mentor but also a great friend to many. We will always cherish the fond memories we shared with him.

His sudden loss is a reminder that life is fleeting, and we should make the most of every opportunity we get. Bill’s legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched and the immeasurable impact he had on the field of sports officiating. May his soul rest in peace.

Source : @GeneSteratore

Saddened to hear of the loss of Bill Leavy. Bill was an excellent referee and just a joy to be around. Life is just too short. He was a great mentor and friend. Rest in Peace Bill 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z6cBxCR8hF — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) March 30, 2023