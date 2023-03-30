Death News : Sad about Sadao Izuka’s passing, optical photography innovator and co-founder of Den Film Effect.

Innovative Optical Photographer and Founder of Den Film Effect, Sadao Izuka, Passes Away, Leaving Behind a Rich Legacy in the Industry of Visual Effects..

The world of optical photography has lost a true innovator with the passing of Sadao Izuka. He co-founded the visual effects company Den Film Effect alongside Koichi Takano and Minoru Nakano, laying the foundation for countless productions in film and television. His passing leaves many saddened by the loss of a true pioneer in the field.

Izuka’s contributions to the world of optical photography were truly groundbreaking, and his legacy will be felt for many years to come. He helped to shape the way visual effects are integrated into film and television, providing countless opportunities for creative expression and advancing the field in exciting new ways. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him, both personally and professionally.

Source : @ShowaAddict

