Death News : RIP Peter, inspiring indie publisher. Condolences to his family & friends at Usborne & beyond. #hero #legacy #publishing

Condolences on the Passing of Peter, a Legendary Independent Publisher and an Inspiration to Many.

It is with heavy hearts that we received the news of Peter’s passing. As one of the most prominent independent publishers of our time, he leaves behind a legacy that has inspired many in the publishing industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to the craft of publishing have left a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with Peter’s family, friends, and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone at Usborne, the publishing house he founded and led to great success. We mourn the loss of a true hero and icon in the world of independent publishing, and we will continue to honor his memory in all that we do.

Source : @ipghq

We are so sad to hear of Peter's passing. He was one of the greatest ever independent publishers and a hero and inspiration to so many. We send our condolences to Peter's family, everyone at Usborne and his countless friends across publishing. https://t.co/OiiwPwEN6o — IPG (@ipghq) March 30, 2023