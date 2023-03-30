Death News : RIP Paul O’Grady, brilliant performer.

Paul O’Grady’s Passing Leaves Pantoland in Mourning: A Tribute to a Talented Performer and Consummate Professional.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the beloved Paul O’Grady. As a consummate professional and gifted performer, Paul left audiences in awe with every one of his stellar performances as characters like Widow Twankey and Wicked Queen. The entire pantomime community mourns his loss and extends its deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Paul’s talent and dedication to his craft will never be forgotten. He was a true gem of the pantomime stage, leaving audiences laughing, cheering, and in complete awe of his abilities. Moving forward, the pantomime world will pay tribute to his legacy by continuing to uphold the high standard of performance that he set. Rest in peace, Paul – you will be missed, but never forgotten.

Source : @UKPantomime

We are extremely sad to hear of the passing of Paul O'Grady. Paul was a consummate professional and talented performer who brought the house down whether playing Widow Twankey or Wicked Queen. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Pantoland shall never forget him. pic.twitter.com/VEKir3nDnH — UK Pantomime Association (@UKPantomime) March 29, 2023