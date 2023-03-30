Death News : RIP Paul O’Grady, a true trailblazer.

Jeremy Kyle honors the memory of the late comedian Paul O’Grady, who died at the age of 67 today.

“Paul O’Grady and his distinctive persona, Lily Savage, blazed a trail in the comedy world, and it is undoubtedly a loss for us all.”

@JKyleOfficial.

Jeremy Kyle has expressed his condolences on the passing of well-known comedian Paul O’Grady, who passed away today at the age of 67. In a heartfelt tribute, Kyle acknowledged O’Grady’s immense contribution to the world of comedy, praising both his unique talent and his popular alter ego, Lily Savage.

According to Kyle, O’Grady and Lily Savage were true pioneers in the industry, helping to pave the way for future generations of comedians. With his distinctive wit and charisma, O’Grady had a huge impact on both his peers and his audience, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on for years to come.

Jeremy Kyle pays tribute to comedian Paul O'Grady who passed away aged 67 earlier today. "It's fair to say we lost one of our best, Paul O'Grady and his alter ego Lily Savage were trailblazers."@JKyleOfficial | #JKLive pic.twitter.com/m3DLoFYKDl — TalkTV (@TalkTV) March 29, 2023