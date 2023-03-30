Death News : RIP Marvin Mayfield, justice warrior.

Rest in Power, Marvin Mayfield, a Strong Advocate for Previously Incarcerated Employees..

Our hearts are heavy with the news of Marvin Mayfield’s passing. He was a dedicated and unrelenting advocate for the rights of formerly incarcerated workers, and his absence will be sorely felt in the fight for justice. May he rest in power, knowing that his legacy and contributions to this crucial cause will not be forgotten.

Marvin was a true leader, and his tireless efforts to bring attention to the challenges faced by formerly incarcerated workers serve as a reminder of the ongoing injustices in our society. His commitment to this cause inspired many, and his loss is deeply felt by those who continue to work towards a fair and equitable future for all. Rest in peace, Marvin Mayfield.

Source : @LaborersFight

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Marvin Mayfield. He was a fierce leader in the fight for justice for formerly incarcerated workers. Rest In Power. pic.twitter.com/8kW6FjBydl — Laborers Fight Back (@LaborersFight) March 30, 2023