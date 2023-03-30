Death News : RIP Dr Kathy MacKinnon, conservation giant.

Dr. Kathy MacKinnon, a pioneer in global conservation, has passed away, leaving behind an immeasurable legacy of dedication towards the protection of our natural world..

The loss of Dr. Kathy MacKinnon, a stalwart in the realm of international conservation, has left us devastated. Her lifelong dedication and relentless efforts towards safeguarding our natural habitats are truly immeasurable. Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. MacKinnon played a significant role in numerous conservation initiatives and was instrumental in shaping the conservation policies of many countries.

We at Bush Heritage express our deepest condolences to her family and friends. We will forever be grateful for Dr. Kathy MacKinnon’s unwavering commitment and contribution to the protection of our planet’s environment. May her legacy continue to inspire and guide us towards preserving our natural world for generations to come.

Source : @BushHeritageAus

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Kathy MacKinnon. Kathy was a giant in the international conservation world. Her dedication and contribution to protecting our natural world was immeasurable.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Kathy MacKinnon. Kathy was a giant in the international conservation world. Her dedication and contribution to protecting our natural world was immeasurable. https://t.co/aYSHyrhY76 — Bush Heritage (@BushHeritageAus) March 30, 2023