Death News : “RIP Coach Millard. Forever a Raider.”

Coach Jeff Millard’s Passing: A Heartfelt Tribute to a Mentor, Coach, and Friend. Rest in Peace, Coach. Our Raider Community Mourns Your Loss..

Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the passing of Coach Jeff Millard, a beloved mentor, coach, and friend. We cherish the countless memories we shared with him and express our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. His impact on our lives, both on and off the field, will never be forgotten.

Coach Millard’s passion for his athletes and unwavering dedication to their success was truly unparalleled. He embodied the true spirit of a Raider, instilling in us a sense of pride, determination, and resilience. While we mourn his loss, we honor and celebrate his legacy, knowing that he will always hold a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace, Coach. Once a Raider, always a Raider.

Source : @EPCHS_Athletics

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Jeff Millard. He was the best mentor, coach, and friend. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Coach. Once a Raider, always a Raider! pic.twitter.com/5dJrGqDplI — East Peoria Athletics (@EPCHS_Athletics) March 30, 2023