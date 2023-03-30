Death News : RIP African Tupac, ahoufe

“Remembering Ahoufe: The African Tupac Who Has Sadly Passed Away “.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of African Tupac, a musical artist who gained a legion of devoted fans for his unique and authentic sounds. His passing has caused widespread shock and heartbreak among his admirers, who are mourning the loss of a true talent and a soulful individual.

African Tupac was known for his powerful lyrics and captivating performances, which spoke to the experiences and struggles of his audience. His music had an immense impact on many people’s lives, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on for years to come. Rest easy, Ahoufe, and thank you for sharing your voice with the world.

Source : @mowsenyak

African tupac has passed away. rest easy ahoufe

African tupac has passed away. rest easy ahoufe🕊 pic.twitter.com/KyGzgRwGOY — Mercy❤ (@mowsenyak) March 30, 2023