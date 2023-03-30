Death News : Rest in peace, Paul

“Saddened by the Loss of Kind and Amazing Paul O’Grady – He Will Be Missed by All. Rest in Peace, Paul “.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Paul O’Grady, a truly remarkable and kind-hearted individual. He touched countless lives with his infectious charm and remarkable talents. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Paul’s legacy will undoubtedly live on, and his countless contributions to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten. He will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, dear Paul.

Source : @MrsBrownsBoys

So saddened to hear of the passing of Paul O’Grady, an amazing kind person, will be missed by everyone, sleep tight Paul

