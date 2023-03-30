Death News : “Respect the dead, no lies.”

A Proposed Rule of “The Couth” to Respect the Deceased: No Speaking Ill of Them After Death, When They Cannot Defend Themselves.

It is disrespectful to speak ill of someone after they have passed away, especially if you never expressed such sentiments when they were alive. This brings to mind the idea of implementing a new rule known as “The Couth Rule.” This rule would prohibit individuals from saying negative things about a deceased person that they had never mentioned before. It is important to consider how the deceased would have felt had they been alive to hear these hurtful comments, and it is not fair to speak ill of them when they are no longer able to defend themselves.

It is essential to show respect for those who have passed away and to allow them to rest in peace. It is not fair to dig up old grievances or speak negatively about someone who is no longer here to defend themselves. The Couth Rule is a much-needed reminder to think before we speak, particularly regarding those who have passed away. We should take the time to honor those who have left this world and be thoughtful about the words we use when speaking of them, particularly if we never expressed such sentiments when they were among us.

Source : @SunnyAnderson

There should be a rule called, "The Couth Rule", where if someone has passed away, u can't say stuff about them u never said before. How are they to defend themselves? You have zero couth if you can't let people rest in peace when you had nothing to say when they were alive.

There should be a rule called, "The Couth Rule", where if someone has passed away, u can't say stuff about them u never said before. How are they to defend themselves? You have zero couth if you can't let people rest in peace when you had nothing to say when they were alive. — SunnyAnderson (Taylor's Version😘) (@SunnyAnderson) March 30, 2023