Death News : Radio legend Doug Mulray dies at 71.

Legendary Australian Radio Personality Doug Mulray Remembered as One of the Best in the Industry after Passing Away at 71..

Renowned Australian radio personality Doug Mulray has sadly passed away at the age of 71, leaving a lasting impact on the industry. His contributions to the field have earned him a place in the Australian radio hall-of-fame, and he is being celebrated for his unparalleled talent as a broadcaster.

Mulray’s legacy will undoubtedly live on as one of the greatest in the business, with fond memories shared by colleagues and fans alike. His unparalleled wit, charm, and expertise in radio will continue to inspire a new generation of broadcasters for years to come.

Source : @7NewsSydney

Australian radio hall-of-famer Doug Mulray has passed away at the age of 71. He's being remembered as one of the greatest in the business. #7NEWS

Australian radio hall-of-famer Doug Mulray has passed away at the age of 71. He's being remembered as one of the greatest in the business. https://t.co/TWh1KQgBAw #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/90Te3Ee3Kx — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) March 30, 2023