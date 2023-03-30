Death News : Queen Mother passes away at 101, Queen by her side. Palace announces 2.5 hours later.

“The Queen Mother passes away at 101 with Queen Elizabeth by her side” – March 30, 2002..

On the 30th of March 2002, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, passed away at the age of 101. Her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, was by her side at the Royal Lodge in Windsor when she died at 3:15 PM. The Queen Mother’s death was announced by the Buckingham Palace press office roughly two and a half hours after the event.

The Queen Mother was beloved by many, with her unwavering support of the British Royal family earning her the nickname “The Nation’s Grandmother.” Her passing was a significant event in British history, as she had been a prominent figure for over 70 years. The news of her death sent shockwaves throughout the world, and people around the globe mourned her passing. Even twenty-one years later, her memory and legacy continue to inspire and touch the hearts of many.

