Death News : Procol Harum songwriter Keith Reid dies at 76.

Renowned Lyricist Keith Reid Passes Away at 76 after Penning a Majority of Procol Harum’s Music Catalogue.

Acclaimed lyricist Keith Reid, most famous for his contribution to Procol Harum’s recorded material, has passed away at the age of 76. Reid was known for his brilliant and poetic lyrics, which added depth and complexity to the band’s music.

Throughout his career, Reid collaborated with many other artists and musicians, including John Cale, Ben E. King, and Colin Blunstone. His work with Procol Harum, however, remains some of his most celebrated and enduring contributions to music. Reid’s passing is a great loss to the music industry and his presence in the arts will be deeply missed.

Source : @NME

