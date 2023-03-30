Death News : Procol Harum lyricist Keith Reid dies at 76.

Procol Harum co-founder and lyricist Keith Reid passes away at 76; mourned globally for his iconic song ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’ and most notably for co-writing John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice’..

Keith Reid, a founding member and renowned lyricist for the band Procol Harum, has passed away at the age of 76. Alongside co-writing John Farnham’s hit song ‘You’re The Voice’, Reid is most remembered for penning the iconic and timeless hit ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’, which reached the top 10 across the globe. Reid’s contributions to the music industry and his remarkable talent as a lyricist will surely be missed.

Throughout his impressive career, Reid’s artistry and unique approach to songwriting earned him a well-deserved reputation as one of the most influential and respected wordsmiths in the music business. The brilliance of his work was evident in the enduring legacy of ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’, which continues to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, decades after its initial release. His impact on music will be felt for many years to come, and he will always be remembered as a legend in his own right.

Source : @ThatEricAlper

