“#PaulOGrady: A National Treasure Mourned by the UK”.

Most people around the world may not fully comprehend the depth of sadness felt by many in the United Kingdom following the passing of #PaulOGrady. To us, he was more than just a celebrity; he was a cherished national treasure.

O’Grady’s unique blend of wit, warmth, and compassion won him the hearts of millions of Britons. From his humble beginnings as a drag act in Liverpool to his status as a household name, his journey was as remarkable as his talent. His legacy will undoubtedly live on as an indelible part of British culture.

The rest of the world won't understand the sadness that most of us in the UK feels with the loss of #PaulOGrady He really was a national treasure to us — The Bearded Silverback Gazzy🦍 (@GalacticGaz) March 30, 2023