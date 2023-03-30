Death News : Paul Sorvino, 83, passes away.

s since Goodfellas was released, and one of its beloved actors, Paul Sorvino, has passed away at the age of 83..

Renowned actor Paul Sorvino has passed away at the age of 83, leaving a void in the entertainment industry. Sorvino had been an integral part of the film and television world for over three decades, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by fans and colleagues alike. The news of Sorvino’s passing was shared by Twitter user Leigh G Banks, who paid tribute to the beloved star.

Sorvino’s impressive career spanned numerous films and TV shows, earning him critical acclaim and a legion of loyal fans. He was a talented actor who brought depth and gravitas to every performance, and his contributions to the industry will be sorely missed. Sorvino’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have. He will forever be remembered as a good-fella and a legend in his own right.

