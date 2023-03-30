Death News : Paul O’Grady MBE mourned by BASW.

BASW Mourns the Passing of Social Work Advocate and Human Rights Promoter, Paul O’Grady MBE.

It is with great sadness that the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) announces the passing of Paul O’Grady MBE this week. Paul was an advocate for social justice and human rights, values that were evident throughout his career in social work.

As a strong promoter of these values, Paul made a significant impact on the social work profession. His unwavering dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable individuals and communities resonated with many, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of social workers. BASW extends its condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @BASW_UK

