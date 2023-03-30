Death News : Paul O’Grady donated Miss Hannigan costume for our exhibition.

Paul O’Grady’s Generous Donation of Miss Hannigan Costume to Our Collection for Re:Imagining Musicals Exhibition Is Mourned..

The recent news of Paul O’Grady’s passing has filled us with deep sadness. However, we are grateful for his generosity in donating his iconic Miss Hannigan costume to support our Re:Imagining Musicals exhibition. This exhibition has been a real testament to the power of musicals and their impact on popular culture, and the costume donated by O’Grady has played a significant role in that.

We are truly honored to have this piece of memorabilia in our collection, and it is a testament to O’Grady’s talent and contribution to the world of musical theatre. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time, and we will continue to honor his legacy through the exhibition and through the preservation of his costume in our collection.

Source : @V_and_A

We’re saddened about the loss of Paul O’Grady, who very kindly donated his iconic Miss Hannigan costume to our collection to support our Re:Imagining Musicals exhibition.

We’re saddened about the loss of Paul O’Grady, who very kindly donated his iconic Miss Hannigan costume to our collection to support our Re:Imagining Musicals exhibition. https://t.co/ongkomBsbJ — V&A (@V_and_A) March 30, 2023