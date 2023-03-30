Death News : Paul O’Grady, comedian and presenter, dies at 67.

Popular TV and Radio Host, Paul O’Grady, Passes Away at 67, Known for his Drag Queen Alter Ego, Lily Savage..

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of comedian and presenter, Paul O’Grady, who passed away at the age of 67. O’Grady first gained popularity in the 1990s for his hilarious portrayal of drag queen persona Lily Savage. This led to numerous television appearances and radio hosting gigs, which cemented his status as a beloved and talented entertainer.

O’Grady’s quick wit, infectious humor, and unforgettable persona captured the hearts of viewers and listeners across the nation. He will be remembered as a true icon in the industry, whose contributions to the world of entertainment will not be forgotten. His passing is a great loss to the industry, but his legacy will continue to live on. RIP Paul O’Grady.

Source : @BBCArchive

