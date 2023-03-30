Death News : Paul O’Grady, beloved entertainer and advocate, passed. Heart goes out to family.

“Remembering the Legacy of Paul O’Grady: Beloved Entertainer and Barrier Breaker with Sensible Politics”.

Source : @DrRosena

Very sad to hear that Paul O’Grady has passed away. Much loved entertainer who helped break down barriers faced by so many. Sensible politics too. Thinking of his family at this difficult time. — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) March 29, 2023