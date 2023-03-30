Death News : Paul O’Grady, beloved comedian, passed away at 67. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. Share your tributes below.

Beloved Entertainer Paul O’Grady Passes Away Peacefully at 67; Condolences to His Loved Ones. Share Your Tributes in the Comments..

The sudden passing of much-loved comedian and presenter Paul O’Grady has left a void that will be hard to fill. At the age of 67, he departed peacefully, leaving behind his husband, family, and friends who are grieving his loss. The news of his death has come as a shock to many who followed his career.

As the news of his passing spreads, tributes have been pouring in from all corners. Today, many are sharing their fondest memories of Paul, his infectious humor, and his remarkable talent. Steph’s Packed Lunch is also inviting people to share their tributes to the legendary comedian. Paul O’Grady’s legacy will undoubtedly live on, and his contribution to the entertainment industry will always be remembered.

Source : @PackedLunchC4

