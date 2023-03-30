Death News : Our beloved friend Ambassador Paul O’Grady has passed away. Saddened. Our thoughts with his family and friends.

Our beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away, and we are saddened beyond measure. We will dearly miss our wonderful and kind friend at Battersea. Our hearts are with his loved ones during this trying period..

The news of the passing of Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has left us deeply saddened at Battersea. Paul was not only a dear friend but also a phenomenal advocate for our organization. His genuine kindness and unwavering commitment to our cause will be sorely missed by all of us at the shelter. Our hearts go out to Paul’s family and friends during these difficult times, and we offer our sincerest condolences.

Paul was a true animal lover and a dedicated supporter of our work. His passion for animal welfare and his tireless efforts in raising awareness about the importance of pet adoption touched the lives of many. We will always remember his infectious laughter and the kindness he showed towards every furry friend that crossed his path. We are grateful for the time we had with him, and we will cherish his memory forever. Rest in peace, dear Paul.

Source : @Battersea_

We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away. He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul's family and friends at this difficult time.

We’re deeply saddened to learn that our wonderful, kind friend and beloved Ambassador Paul O’Grady MBE has passed away. He will be so dearly missed by all of us at Battersea. Our love and thoughts go out to all of Paul's family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/hjfwBcu7sz — Battersea (@Battersea_) March 29, 2023