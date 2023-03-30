Death News : Novelist Dubravka Ugresic, 73, has died.

Novelist and Essayist Dubravka Ugresic, Ostracized After Yugoslavia’s Breakup, Dies at 73 While Living Abroad..

Dubravka Ugresic, the acclaimed writer and essayist, has passed away at the age of 73. Born in Yugoslavia, Ugresic faced discrimination in Croatia after the country’s violent disintegration in the early 1990s. Her experience as a political dissident informed much of her fiction and nonfiction work, which explored issues of identity, nationalism, and censorship.

Despite facing persecution in her home country, Ugresic continued to write and publish internationally, earning a reputation as one of the most important literary voices of her generation. Her work has been translated into over 20 languages and has received numerous accolades, including the Neustadt International Prize for Literature. Ugresic’s legacy will continue to inspire readers and writers around the world.

Source : @nytimesbooks

