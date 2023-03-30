Death News : New prosecutors replace DA in “Rust” case. Philanthropist Emily Fisher Landau dies at 102. Wind approaching! #WeatherUpdate

New Special Prosecutors Assigned for the “Rust” Criminal Case as DA Steps Down, Arts Philanthropist Emily Fisher Landau Passes Away at 102, and Wind Expected Soon According to @votergirl..

The “Rust” criminal case has taken a new turn with the replacement of the district attorney by special prosecutors. This follows the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and serious injury to director Joel Souza on the set of the film. The incident led to charges against actor Alec Baldwin, who fired the gun that killed Hutchins, and armorist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who provided the firearm. The new special prosecutors will bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the case, which has raised questions about safety protocols in the film industry.

Apart from this development, the art world has lost a prominent figure in New York arts philanthropist Emily Fisher Landau, who passed away at the age of 102. Known for her support for art institutions such as the Santa Fe’s SITE Santa Fe and Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, her contributions have had a significant impact on the cultural scene in the United States. Meanwhile, Santa Fe residents should brace themselves for strong winds, according to the latest reports. Stay tuned for updates on these and other news items from the Santa Fe Reporter.

Source : @SantaFeReporter

