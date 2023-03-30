Death News : Natalie: oops baby born in chimp sanctuary. Loved by chimp group.

Meet Natalie: A Sanctuary-born Chimp who Overcame Contraceptive Failure.

Meet Natalie, the adorable chimpanzee who was born at Chimp Haven, the largest sanctuary for chimpanzees in the world located in Louisiana. Natalie is what some might call an “oops baby,” since she was born after a contraceptive failure. Despite this, her arrival was a cause for celebration among her caregivers, who took great care to ensure she would thrive in her new environment.

Sadly, Natalie’s mother has passed away, but she is living happily with a group of chimps who have taken her under their wing. They love to play with her and keep her company, and Natalie is flourishing under their guidance. With such a supportive community around her, Natalie is sure to have a bright future ahead of her in Chimp Haven. Don’t miss out on following her journey by checking out the latest updates on Chimps Daily!

Source : @chimpaday

