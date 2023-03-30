Death News : NASW sends condolences to Tenn. victims’ families & community. Join us to end gun violence. #HeatherMountPhoto

#NASW extends condolences and support to the community and loved ones of the victims of the recent tragedy in Tennessee. Visit our resource page to find out how you can support our efforts to end gun violence. Photo courtesy of Heather Mount on Unsplash..

The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) expresses deep sadness and condolences for the tragic loss of life in Tennessee. We join in offering support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the affected community. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence.

As part of our commitment to social justice and advocacy, we invite everyone to visit our resource page to discover ways to take action against gun violence. We believe that everyone has a role to play and that together we can make a difference. Let us work towards a world free from violence and full of peace and understanding. Photo credit goes to Heather Mount on Unsplash.

#NASW mourns the loss of life in Tenn. We offer the family and friends of the victims & the community our condolences and support. Please visit our resource page to learn how you can join us in an end to gun violence.https://t.co/TlZmiE6ViU Photo by Heather Mount on Unsplash. pic.twitter.com/ikQ6RNiZhx — NASW (@nasw) March 30, 2023