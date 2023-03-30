Mark Russell, the political satirist, made Washington his primary target, but did he work alone? “No, he had 100 writers in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives,” and has passed away at 90..

Political satirist Mark Russell, who relentlessly targeted Washington, has passed away at the age of 90. When asked if he had writers to help him in his work, Russell famously quipped, “Oh, yes – 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives.” He was known for his scathing, yet humorous critiques of politicians and the political landscape in general.

Russell’s career spanned decades and he was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, performing live shows and releasing numerous albums. He was known for taking on both Democrats and Republicans with equal fervor, making him a truly independent voice in the world of political satire. His legacy will endure, and he will be remembered as a trailblazer in his field.

Source : @nytimesarts

Washington was the political satirist Mark Russell’s main quarry. Did he have any writers? “Oh, yes — 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives.” He has died at 90.

Washington was the political satirist Mark Russell’s main quarry. Did he have any writers? “Oh, yes — 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives.” He has died at 90. https://t.co/0lCJAUnlHT — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) March 30, 2023