Death News : Lyricist Keith Reid, 76, has passed

Keith Reid, the Lyricist of Procol Harum, Passes Away at 76 .

Renowned lyricist Keith Reid, best known for his work with Procol Harum, passed away at the age of 76. The music world is mourning the loss of this talented artist, whose lyrics for iconic songs like “A Whiter Shade of Pale” and “Homburg” left an indelible mark on the industry.

Reid’s contributions to Procol Harum’s success cannot be overstated. His words, which blended poetry and philosophy, were a perfect complement to the band’s sound. Fans around the world will miss his unique voice, but his legacy will live on through the many iconic songs he helped create.

Source : @billboard

