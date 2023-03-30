Death News : Legendary optical artist Sadao Iizuka dies at 88.

Optical Artist Sadao Iizuka, Known for Creating Godzilla’s Atomic Breath and Other Iconic Effects, Passes Away at Age 88..

Renowned optical artist Sadao Iizuka, who played an integral role in the creation of some of the most iconic special effects in Japanese film and television history, has passed away at the age of 88. Throughout his illustrious career, Iizuka helped bring to life a plethora of beloved kaiju monsters and superheroes such as Godzilla, King Ghidorah, and Ultraman through his innovative use of optical effects.

Iizuka’s contributions to the world of Japanese entertainment extended far beyond his work on these iconic characters, as he also played a critical role in the development of groundbreaking techniques that would go on to influence the larger world of special effects for decades to come. His passing is a great loss to the industry, and he will always be remembered as a true pioneer and visionary in the field of optical effects.

Source : @KaijuNewsOutlet

Sadao Iizuka, an optical artist who helped create Godzilla's atomic breath, King Ghidorah's gravity beams, and Ultraman's Spacium Beam, has passed away at 88 years old.

Sadao Iizuka, an optical artist who helped create Godzilla's atomic breath, King Ghidorah's gravity beams, and Ultraman's Spacium Beam, has passed away at 88 years old. pic.twitter.com/D9lLQRb8Oy — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 30, 2023