Death News : Legendary effects director Sadao Iizuka has passed, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Toho and TsuPro tokusatsu. #RIP

Another legend has left us: Renowned special effects director, artist, and author Sadao Iizuka passes away..

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sadao Iizuka, a renowned special and visual effects director, as well as a talented artist and author. Throughout his illustrious career, Iizuka worked on a wide range of tokusatsu productions, spanning from the original Gojira to his most recent contribution to the upcoming Shin Ultraman film.

His legacy is a testament to his unparalleled creativity and dedication to the industry. His extensive body of work encompasses productions from Toho, TsuPro, Daiei, and Toei, and his contribution to the tokusatsu genre is immeasurable. Iizuka’s talent and innovative techniques have left an indelible mark on the industry, not only in Japan but worldwide.

Sadao Iizuka’s impact on the film industry will be cherished for years to come. His passing is a huge loss for the community and those who knew him personally. His artistry and craft will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and his creative legacy will live on forever.

Source : @TalkUltraman

