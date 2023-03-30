Death News : Jacqueline Hamer Flakes remembered for dedication. Condolences to loved ones.

Remembering Jacqueline Hamer Flakes: A Dedicated Advocate for Fannie Lou Hamer’s Cause, Who Passed Away on March 27. Our Deepest Condolences to Her Family and Friends..

On March 27, the world lost Jacqueline Hamer Flakes, a shining advocate for Fannie Lou Hamer’s legacy. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Jacqueline’s unwavering dedication and passion for the cause will never be forgotten, and her contributions to the movement will continue to inspire future generations.

Jacqueline’s impact on the advocacy community cannot be overstated, as she spent her life tirelessly working towards social justice and equal rights. Her passing is a great loss, but her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the progress she helped to achieve. Rest in power, Jacqueline Hamer Flakes.

Source : @upmiss

