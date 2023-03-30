Death News : Iconic animator Sadao Iizuka passed away at 88. #RIPSadaoIizuka

Iconic Optical Animator Behind Godzilla and Ultraman’s Famous Moves, Sadao Iizuka, Passes Away at 88 – A Legend Lost but Never Forgotten.

Sadao Iizuka, the brilliant optical animator who created some of the most iconic moments in Japanese pop culture, has passed away at the age of 88. Among his many accomplishments, Iizuka is best known for bringing to life Godzilla’s infamous atomic breath and Ultraman’s legendary Spacium beam. He was a true legend in the animation world, and his work will continue to inspire and delight fans for years to come.

Despite his advanced age, Iizuka remained active in his field up until the end, returning to animate the Spacium beam in the upcoming film Shin Ultraman. His dedication to his craft was unparalleled, and his contributions to the world of animation cannot be overstated. We owe him a debt of gratitude for all that he has done, and he will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Sadao Iizuka. #RIPSadaoIizuka

Source : @theYokoHiguchi

A genius gone. Sadao Iizuka, the iconic optical animator who created Godzilla's atomic breath and Ultraman's Spacium beam, passed away at 88. This man will always be a legend. He returned to animate the Spacium beam in Shin Ultraman. Thank you for your work, sir. #RIPSadaoIizuka

A genius gone. Sadao Iizuka, the iconic optical animator who created Godzilla's atomic breath and Ultraman's Spacium beam, passed away at 88. This man will always be a legend. He returned to animate the Spacium beam in Shin Ultraman. Thank you for your work, sir. #RIPSadaoIizuka pic.twitter.com/RhA03CudVO — Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) March 30, 2023