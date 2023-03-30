Death News : Hippie icon Bobbi Ercoline, known for embracing her boyfriend in the famous “Woodstock” album cover photo, dies at 73.

“Bobbi Ercoline, Iconic Figure of 1960s Counterculture, Passes Away at 73. Her Embrace Featured on “Woodstock” Soundtrack Album Cover.”.

Bobbi Ercoline, an icon of the 1960s counterculture movement, passed away at the age of 73. Ercoline gained notoriety as the subject of the iconic Woodstock album cover, which captured her in a loving embrace with her boyfriend. The photo was chosen for the soundtrack album for the Woodstock documentary, which chronicled the famous music festival that took place in 1969.

Ercoline’s image on the album cover went on to become a symbol of the hippie movement, representing the freedom, love, and unity that defined the era. Her passing is a loss for those who continue to be inspired by the spirit of the 1960s and the message of peace, love, and harmony that she embodied. Ercoline’s legacy will live on through her iconic photo and the spirit of love and unity that it represents.

Source : @alfonslopeztena

Bobbi Ercoline, who became a symbol of 1960s hippiedom, has died at 73. A photo of her embracing her boyfriend was chosen for the cover of the soundtrack album for “Woodstock,” a documentary about the music festival

Bobbi Ercoline, who became a symbol of 1960s hippiedom, has died at 73. A photo of her embracing her boyfriend was chosen for the cover of the soundtrack album for “Woodstock,” a documentary about the music festivalhttps://t.co/25QQWiREEe — Alfons López Tena 🦇 (@alfonslopeztena) March 29, 2023