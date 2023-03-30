Death News : Grief for Coach Zach Self. Thoughts and prayers for family, friends, and students. We miss you.

Coach Zach Self’s Sudden Loss Leaves Us Speechless with Grief: Our Deepest Sympathies to Sarah, Children, Family, and Friends.

The Stilwell Indians Football team is reeling from the sudden and tragic loss of their beloved coach, Zach Self. The team expressed their deepest condolences and sympathies to his wife, Sarah, his children, family and friends, as well as his students during this incredibly difficult time. Coach Self’s death has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him, and his memory will be cherished forever.

The Stilwell Indians Football team has lost more than just a coach- they have lost a pillar of strength, mentor, and leader. The team expressed their love and admiration for Coach Self, and how much he will be missed. The entire community is in mourning for this tremendous loss, and they will continue to remember Coach Self’s impact on their lives. The Stilwell Indians Football team wishes to honor Coach Self’s legacy by continuing his hard work and dedication to the sport, while keeping his spirit alive.

There are no words to adequately express our grief at the sudden, tragic loss of Coach Zach Self.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Sarah, his children, his family and friends, and his students during this difficult time.

We love you and miss you Coach!

We love you and miss you Coach! pic.twitter.com/7Z3lY23ig9 — Stilwell Indians Football (@StilwellOKHSFB) March 30, 2023