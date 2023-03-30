Death News : Girish Bapat, Pune MP, dies at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

Girish Bapat, BJP MP from Pune City, Passes Away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

Girish Bapat, a Member of Parliament representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Pune City, has passed away at the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. News of the MP’s death has been confirmed by the Organiser Weekly on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of the man in question. The circumstances surrounding Bapat’s death have not been disclosed.

Bapat was a prominent political figure in Maharashtra and had previously served as the state’s Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection. His sudden demise has left his followers and political colleagues in shock, and tributes have begun pouring in from across the political spectrum. The nation has lost a dedicated politician who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his constituents, and his memory will be cherished by all those who knew him.

Source : @eOrganiser

BJP MP from Pune City, Girish Bapat has passed away in Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital

BJP MP from Pune City, Girish Bapat has passed away in Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital pic.twitter.com/MWPJ0fALn2 — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) March 29, 2023