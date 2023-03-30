Death News : GH devastated. Nneka Garland’s loss immeasurable. She was our rock, forever missed.

“Our hearts are shattered by the passing of Nneka Garland; a beloved mother and the glue that held our family together “.

The collective General Hospital community is profoundly saddened by the loss of Nneka Garland, and our hearts are broken. It’s common to use hyperbole when expressing grief for a loved one, but in this case, it’s impossible to overstate just how much Nneka meant to all of us and how much we will miss her. Nneka was more than just a colleague or friend; she was the loving mother figure who kept our GH family together.

Nneka’s legacy at General Hospital is immeasurable, and her impact on all of us will be felt for years to come. She worked tirelessly to bring our GH community together and make us feel like family. Her absence will be felt deeply, and we will never be the same without her. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Nneka’s loved ones during this difficult time. We will always remember Nneka with love and appreciation for all she did for our GH family.

Source : @lisalocicerogh

Collective GH heart is broken. Hyperbole is common when a loved one passes, but there is no way to overstate what Nneka Garland meant to us, all she did, or the sadness her passing brings.. she was the Loving mother who kept our family together, we will never be the same🖤 pic.twitter.com/rbw9wtJjEk — lisa locicero (@lisalocicerogh) March 30, 2023