Death News : Frank O’Brien, innovative sports photographer, died.

Legendary sports photo journalist Frank O’Brien dies, leaving Globe family in mourning..

The world of sports photography is now mourning the loss of one of its greatest names, Frank O’Brien. The renowned photojournalist passed away on Wednesday evening, leaving behind an incredible legacy that has revolutionized Boston sports photography. With his unique ability to capture feature images that went far beyond the playing field, Frank was a true visionary whose work continues to inspire generations of sports photographers.

According to his colleague Stan Grossfeld, Frank’s contributions to the field of sports photography were truly groundbreaking. His work went beyond mere action shots and captured the essence of sports in a way that few others could. His legacy is one that will be remembered for many years to come, as he paved the way for a new generation of photographers to interpret sports in their own unique way. The sports world has lost a true icon, but Frank’s contributions to the field will live on.

Source : @GlobeKPD

