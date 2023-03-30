Death News : Frank LeMaster, former NFL player for the Eagles, passed away at 71 due to dementia. His family donated his brain to @bu_cte, and there is a 92% chance he had #CTE. He shrugged off many concussions.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Frank LeMaster passes away at 71 with dementia; Family donates his brain to Bu CTE for research with a high likelihood of CTE due to previous concussions..

Frank LeMaster, a former NFL linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, passed away at the age of 71 due to dementia. In honor of his legacy, his family has donated his brain to Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center. According to previous research on 376 other football players, there is a 92% chance that LeMaster also had CTE, likely caused by the repeated concussions he endured throughout his career.

Despite experiencing numerous concussions during his playing days, LeMaster “shrugged them off.” This tragic event serves as a reminder of the ongoing health risks associated with playing football, and the importance of recognizing and addressing head injuries in athletes. The legacy of Frank LeMaster will live on through his dedication to the sport and his contributions to the study of CTE.

Source : @ChrisNowinski1

"He shrugged off countless concussions" – more:https://t.co/l2EhiSeJg4 — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) March 30, 2023