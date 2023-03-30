Death News : Foxy’s gone. She’ll be missed. Loved by many.

Heartbroken to announce the passing of Foxy last night. Despite her mischievous nature, she will be deeply missed by people from all walks of life. .

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Foxy. She was a beloved member of our community, and her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her. Despite her mischievous ways, Foxy was a true charmer and touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Although we will miss her antics and playful spirit, Foxy will always hold a special place in our memories. Her ability to bring people together and brighten our days was unparalleled. Rest in peace, Foxy. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Source : @7rico7suave7

So saddened to say that Foxy passed away last night. Though she was a menace she will be greatly missed. She was loved by all walks of life 🕊️💙 pic.twitter.com/Cr7b9xj9cw — Ricky👑 (@7rico7suave7) March 30, 2023