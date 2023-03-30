Death News : Foxy’s gone. She’ll be missed. Loved by many.

Posted on March 30, 2023

Heartbroken to announce the passing of Foxy last night. Despite her mischievous nature, she will be deeply missed by people from all walks of life. .

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Foxy. She was a beloved member of our community, and her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her. Despite her mischievous ways, Foxy was a true charmer and touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Although we will miss her antics and playful spirit, Foxy will always hold a special place in our memories. Her ability to bring people together and brighten our days was unparalleled. Rest in peace, Foxy. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Source : @7rico7suave7

