Death News : Founder Peter Usborne passed away peacefully.

Passing of Beloved Founder, Peter Usborne CBE.

We are deeply saddened to inform you that Peter Usborne CBE, our esteemed founder, has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in the morning of Thursday, 30th March 2023. As we reflect on his life, we remember the great impact he has had on the world of education, especially children’s literature.

Peter’s legacy lives on through his countless contributions to the world-renowned publishing house, Usborne Publishing Ltd, and his tireless commitment to promoting literacy and learning through innovative and engaging content. His family was by his side as he passed, and our thoughts and condolences are with them during this difficult time. May Peter’s incredible legacy continue to inspire generations to come.

Source : @TeachMonsters

