Death News : Founder & Chairman Peter Usborne CBE passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Sad News of the Demise of Our Revered Founder and Chairman, Peter Usborne CBE.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our esteemed founder and chairman, Peter Usborne CBE. His passing this morning has deeply saddened us all. Yet, we draw comfort from the fact that he was surrounded by his loved ones when he peacefully departed.

Peter Usborne’s legacy in the publishing industry is undeniable. His visionary leadership and dedication propelled Usborne Publishing to become a household name, enriching the lives of countless readers worldwide. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Peter’s remarkable impact will forever be remembered and cherished.

