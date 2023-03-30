Death News : Former Congressman and Senate candidate Nick Galifianakis passed away at 94.

At 94, Nick Galifianakis, a former Durham congressman and Senate candidate, has passed away..

Nick Galifianakis, a former congressman and Senate candidate from Durham, has passed away at the age of 94. The news was made public by The News & Observer through their official Twitter account on March 29, 2023.

Galifianakis was a prominent figure in North Carolina politics during the 1960s and 1970s. He first won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1966, serving one term before being defeated in his reelection bid. He later ran for the U.S. Senate in 1972, narrowly losing to incumbent Jesse Helms in a highly controversial campaign. Galifianakis’ progressive views and support for civil rights earned him a reputation as a principled and courageous politician who fought for those who were often marginalized or overlooked. His passing marks the end of an era and leaves a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of North Carolinians.

